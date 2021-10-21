Deputies investigating Tuesday night shooting in St. Martinville

Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the St. Martinville area.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting on October 19 shortly before 7:00 pm in the 7000 block of Hwy 347.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

That person, deputies say, was in stable condition at the time of transport.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel