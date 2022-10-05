UPDATE: Teen booked in slaying of 19-year-old man

UPDATE: A 15-year-old boy has been booked with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Cecilia Tuesday night.

Sheriff Becket Breaux said the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia.

Deputies found Markalon Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge when they arrived. He was dead.

Deputies searched a wooded area and streets around the location of the slaying, and found the 15-year-old suspect in the 1100 block of Melvin Dupuis Road.

He was booked with one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.