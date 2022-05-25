Watch
Deputies investigating after body found in St. Martin Parish

KATC
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:13:47-04

Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning near Cecilia.

Officials say the body of a man was located Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the 2000 block of Coteau Rodaire Hwy at around 11:30 a.m.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

No additional information was available.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

