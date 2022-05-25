Deputies investigating after body found in St. Martin Parish

Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning near Cecilia.

Officials say the body of a man was located Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the 2000 block of Coteau Rodaire Hwy at around 11:30 a.m.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

No additional information was available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel