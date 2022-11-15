Cypress Island Preserve undergoes beautification project

The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana and Chevron volunteers are launching an initiative to clean up and enhance the Cypress Island Preserve in St. Martin Parish.

Volunteers will be cleaning, maintaining and enhancing one of St. Martin's biggest tourist attractions, including the extensive tracts of bottomland hardwood forest in the preserve, known for its old-growth live oaks and cypress covered with Spanish moss.

Cypress Island Preserve receives thousands of visitors a year from all over the world.

Chevron volunteers will also be simultaneously working at TNC preserves in Lafayette and Grand Isle to help wetland communities across South Louisiana.

The event is part of Chevron’s annual Humankind volunteer campaign, which runs from October 8, through November 16, 2022.

KATC Photojournalist, Taylor Bonin, spoke with officials about the extensive project.