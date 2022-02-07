Watch
Covid test kits available Tuesday in Breaux Bridge

For city residents only
Taylor Toole
Posted at 12:42 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:42:18-05

The City of Breaux Bridge will be giving out COVID-19 Test kits Tuesday at Park Hardy.

The event starts February 8 from 9:00 am until supplies run out.

In order to receive a test, you must be a resident living within the city limits of Breaux Bridge.

Two test kits will be distributed per vehicle.

Officials say tests will be given out in a drive-thru style so that no one will have to exit their vehicle.

