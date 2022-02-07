Covid test kits available Tuesday in Breaux Bridge

The City of Breaux Bridge will be giving out COVID-19 Test kits Tuesday at Park Hardy.

The event starts February 8 from 9:00 am until supplies run out.

In order to receive a test, you must be a resident living within the city limits of Breaux Bridge.

Two test kits will be distributed per vehicle.

Officials say tests will be given out in a drive-thru style so that no one will have to exit their vehicle.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel