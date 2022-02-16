Power restored in Breaux Bridge

UPDATE: Power to customers in Breaux Bridge has been restored.

The power outage was due to a transmission issue. The outage began at approximately 11 a.m., and power was restored at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Transmission lines are high-voltage lines that carry electricity from power plants to distribution substations where the voltage is lowered and distributed on smaller lines to homes, schools, churches and businesses.

————————————

According to outage maps, there are 3,343 Cleco customers without power in Breaux Bridge.

The outage occurred just before 11:00 am according to police.

A reason for the outage was due to work on a major power line, according to police. An estimated restoration time was not given.

Police will be out at busy intersections directing traffic.

St. Martin Parish Schools System says that because of the power outage, all Breaux Bridge schools will be dismissed at 1:30 pm. The Breaux Bridge police chief stated that private schools were also dismissed early.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel