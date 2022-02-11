Changes Coming to Historic Landmarking in Downtown St. Martinville

In downtown St.Martinville, city council members decided to upgrade the historic landmarks in the area.

In a recent council meeting, board members wanted to upgrade historic buildings. These landmarks have been in St. Martinville for over 200 years.

Mayor Melinda Mitchell says before making upgrades the owners have to comply.

"Yes, it's been quite some time that we've been having some issues with the building, especially in the historic district. The city as the city municipality we have to go on compliance so whenever we get a complaint, we have to inform the business owner and make sure they comply."

Councilman Mike Fuselier says after contacting the owners, funds for the upgrades can come from grants.

"Getting these owners' facades grants anything that we can. Some grants are available through the state to do the facades and we have gotten several businesses that grant. So, we are doing everything physically possible that we can do to aid them."

The city's council members agree that work should begin it starts with the most noticeable part of the building.

"The first thing I would start with is the balcony because that's the looks of St. Martinville repairing those balconies on those main three buildings."

