Celebrating ‘Sid Hardy Day’ in Breaux Bridge

Acadiana World War II veteran Sid Hardy is celebrating his 99th birthday, but also the 2nd annual commemorative day created in his honor.

“I’m 99 years old today,” said Hardy. “I’m very good, I feel very good.”

Last year, the city declared September 15th, his birthday, as ‘Sid Hardy Day.’ It made for a double celebration Wednesday at Courtesy Automotive in Breaux Bridge, where Hardy’s former coworkers and friends gathered for a small party.

“I’m honored to know that they’re giving me a whole day here today for my birthday,” said Hardy.

Hardy was born on September 15, 1922. He grew up in Breaux Bridge, but World War II brought him to Europe, where he fought under General George S. Patton Jr. at the Battle of the Bulge. He was later captured as a prisoner of war and spent more than 100-days in a German prison camp. All the years later, he remains humble about his service.

“I did everything that I could do for who I was, and what I was supposed to do,” said Hardy

On his longevity, Hardy says he doesn’t have any secret- he just lives by one old-fashioned rule.

“Live with a purpose,” he said. “Do the best you can and live one day after another.”

