Cecilia High holds end of year Academic Pep rally

On Friday, students at Cecilia High School were treated to an Academic Pep rally where students were rewarded for maintaining a 3.0 or better GPA during the school year.

The annual event has been happening at the school since 2005.

"We've been hosting it for 16 years now," said Dean of Students Rachel Bergeron" It's a way to award our students who maintain academic good standing."

Instead of trophies or certificates, students were able to choose from a varying array of prizes based on their achievements.

The pep rally was separated by classes this year due to COVID guidelines, with sophomores, juniors and seniors each getting a turn to collect their prizes.

Approximately $10,000 worth of prizes were set up for the students on Friday.

