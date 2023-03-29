Cecilia boil advisory lifted

The boil advisory for some Cecilia Water customers has been lifted.
The advisory was issued after a car crashed into a fire hydrant near the Cecilia Bridge Highway. Emergency repairs were made.
As a precaution, Cecilia Water issued a boil advisory.
The following customers were affected:
-1049 Cecilia Bridge Highway going west and ending at 2439 Main Highway
