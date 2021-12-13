Cajundome Commission member arrested on multiple drug charges

A now former employee of the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office and member of several local board commissions has been arrested on multiple drug charges.

Dusty Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on several drug charges including, manufacture, Possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Guidry, a resident of Youngsville, currently sits on the Cajundome Commission board and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

Guidry was an appointment to the Cajundome Commission by the Mayor-President. Lafayette Consolidated Government released a statement on his arrest.

"Early Monday afternoon the administration was made aware of Cajundome Commissioner Dusty Guidry's arrest in St. Martin Parish. Mayor-President Guillory is looking into the situation to determine the appropriate course of action related to Mr. Guidry's appointment to the Cajundome Board. "

Guidry was appointed to by the Governor to the LDWF Commission in May of 2019.

KATC reached out to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office. The following response on Guidry's employment with the DA was acquired Monday evening.

"Today, I accepted the resignation of Dusty Guidry, who served as the Director of Pre-Trial Intervention services for our office. The pre-trial intervention program provides tailored, data-driven resources and rehabilitative programming to appropriate justice-involved individuals in a manner that does not jeopardize public safety and works to decrease the likelihood of recidivism."

"I am aware of Mr. Guidry’s recent arrest on felony drug charges outside of East Baton Rouge Parish and am concerned by the allegations. Any further criminal investigation will not involve our office."

"My office recognizes the great responsibility entrusted to us. It is first and foremost the duty of every employee of this office to adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards in our workplace and community."

"Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the Pre-Trial Intervention Program has positively impacted thousands of lives. During this time of transition, we will ensure that the good work of the program continues with the utmost integrity."

KATC has also reached out to Guidry for comment.

