"Cajun astronaut" to be inducted into Acadian Museum Order of Living Legends

Haley Arceneaux, who traveled to space in 2021, will be honored as a Living Legend by the Acadian Museum next month.

The museum Executive Committee chairman Andy Perrin says that the museum wishes to recognize Arceneaux's achievements as a Cajun, including being America's first Cajun Astronaut.

“I am delighted to be able to recognize the achievements of a Cajun girl who has made all of us proud and that she is also proud to be a part of our extended Acadian family from throughout the world," Perrin said.

Arceneaux served as Chief Medical Officer on Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit on September 15, 2021. She made history as the first person with a prosthesis, the first pediatric cancer survivor, and the youngest American to ever go to space.

Born in St. Francisville, Arceneaux now works at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee as Physician Assistant caring for pediatric leukemia and lymphoma patients.

The Acadian Museum will induct Hayley Arceneaux into its Order of Living Legends on March 18, 2022, at the Acadian Memorial in St. Martinville at 5:00 pm.

“We are privileged to be able to honor her as a Living Legend a young person whose life’s work has made a major impact upon our Cajun culture and history," Perrin said.

March 18 is also the reopening of the Acadian Memorial in St. Martinville.

The Order of Living Legends, sponsored by the Acadian Museum honors those individuals who help to inspire and shape Cajun and Louisiana culture.

