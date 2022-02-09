Cade Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

Cade Water System has issued a boil advisory for some customers following a main line break.

The customers affected are on the following streets:

East of Delaloire Rd on Smede Hwy

Delaloire Rd

Clover Hill Rd

Granger Rd

South Main Hwy

Pecan Ridge Rd

Officials with the water system say crews are on-site repairing the lines.

