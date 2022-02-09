Cade Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

Cade Water System has issued a boil advisory for some customers following a main line break.
The customers affected are on the following streets:
- East of Delaloire Rd on Smede Hwy
- Delaloire Rd
- Clover Hill Rd
- Granger Rd
- South Main Hwy
- Pecan Ridge Rd
Officials with the water system say crews are on-site repairing the lines.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers