Cade Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 2:04 PM, Feb 09, 2022
Cade Water System has issued a boil advisory for some customers following a main line break.

The customers affected are on the following streets:

  • East of Delaloire Rd on Smede Hwy
  • Delaloire Rd
  • Clover Hill Rd
  • Granger Rd
  • South Main Hwy
  • Pecan Ridge Rd

Officials with the water system say crews are on-site repairing the lines.

