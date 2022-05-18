Bus shortage, transportation issues close St. Martin Parish schools Friday

Public schools in St. Martin Parish will be closed Friday due to bus driver shortage and transportation issues.

According to the school system, schools will be closed on Friday, May 20, 2022.

They say students will not attend on Friday but employees should report to work.

May 25 is the final day of school for students according to the school system.

