Bring Back Louisiana vaccine event set for this weekend

Bring Back Louisiana, a statewide grassroots effort to break down barriers to the COVID-19 vaccines, will launch its first vaccination events this weekend in the nine pilot zip codes.

Community partners have conducted a variety of outreach efforts to make residents aware of the events and to answer questions about the vaccines. So far they've knocked on 2,983 doors, handed out 5,149 door hangers, and sent 17,440 text messages.

Robocalls recorded by Regional Medical Directors are going out to every landline in all public health regions encouraging residents to call the hotline for answers and facts regarding the vaccines.

The hotline number is 1-855-453-0774, and residents can call from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Region 4 vaccination event will be held at the Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center, located at 391 Cannery Road in Breaux Bridge. It will be on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For more information on Bring Back Louisiana, click here.

