Breaux Bridge woman sentenced for wire fraud involving employer

A Breaux Bridge woman has been sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on charges of wire fraud.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Thursday that 51-year-old Tracie Sonnier pleaded guilty on July 19, 2021 to a Bill of Information charging her with one count of wire fraud.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began when Sonnier's employer, Aries Marine Corporation, discovered money missing from their business account. Sonnier had bookkeeping duties at the company.

An investigation by agents with the U.S. Secret Service and the Lafayette Police Department revealed that Sonnier created a scheme to defraud Aries using their bank accounts without authorization to pay for personal expenses. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sonnier's scheme resulted in a loss to the company of $335,015.67.

Along with the two years in prison and three years of supervised release, Sonnier was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of money the company lost.

