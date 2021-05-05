Breaux Bridge woman accused of shooting brother in face

A 35-year-old Breaux Bridge woman is accused of shooting her brother in the face during an argument, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

On Wednesday, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Saltmine Highway in Breaux Bridge.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man who had been shot in the facial area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

An investigation regarding the shooting was initiated and it was determined the victim was involved in a disturbance with his sister, Mona Duhon, who allegedly shot the victim, Breaux stated.

Duhon was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

Bond has been set at $150,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel