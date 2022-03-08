Watch
Breaux Bridge to distribute COVID-19 tests at Park Hardy

Taylor Toole
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 08, 2022
The City of Breaux Bridge will be passing out COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday.

Breaux Bridge Police say the distribution will happen on March 9, at Park Hardy.

Distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. until supplies run out.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

