Breaux Bridge to distribute COVID-19 tests at Park Hardy

The City of Breaux Bridge will be passing out COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday.
Breaux Bridge Police say the distribution will happen on March 9, at Park Hardy.
Distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. until supplies run out.
