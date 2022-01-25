Breaux Bridge schools placed on lockdown during search for traffic stop suspect

Two schools in Breaux Bridge are on lockdown while police search for a suspect.

Police say Breaux Bridge Jr. High and the Career Center were placed on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning.

At 9:30 am on January 25 police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Breaux Bridge Jr. High. During the stop, police say three individuals fled from the vehicle.

Police have apprehended two of the suspects and are still looking for the third.

Residents are asked to remain out of the area while a search continues.

