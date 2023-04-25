Toddler struck in Breaux Bridge shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — According to Breaux Bridge Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais, authorities are investigating a shooting that has left a toddler injured.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Martin Street and Arnaud Street.

The toddler was struck and taken to the hospital. Details on the child's condition remains unknown.

No further details are available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

We will keep you updated as information is made available.