Breaux Bridge Police looking for vehicle involved in recent shooting

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a vehicle involved in a recent shooting.

Police say the vehicle was allegedly involved in an April 25, 2022, shooting on Begnaud Street.

According to police, one person was hit in that shooting. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and/or identity of the subjects who were in the vehicle at the time the shooting is encouraged to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department (Criminal Investigation Division) at 337-332-2186 .

All callers can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel