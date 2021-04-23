Breaux Bridge Police investigating shooting that left one injured

Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening.
According to a spokesperson with the department, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Skipper St.
One person sustained non life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was available, the spokesperson said.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
