Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Breaux Bridge Police investigating shooting that left one injured

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 22:51:12-04

Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the department, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Skipper St.

One person sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available, the spokesperson said.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.