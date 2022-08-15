Breaux Bridge Police Department investigates fatal hit and run

This past Sunday August 14, 2022 Breaux Bridge Police Officers responded to the 900 block of South Poydras between 13:20 pm and 1:30 pm regarding a body located in a ditch.

Investigators located a deceased female, 42, who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Investigators further located several vehicle parts near the crime scene and the body.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a new model Lincoln Navigator and would have damage to the right side with a missing right side mirror.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is currently investigating the incident and asks that the person/ persons involved go speak to investigators.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.

