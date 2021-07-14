Breaux Bridge Police arrest man in connection with July 3 shooting

One person has been arrested in connection with a July 3 shooting on Courville Street in Breaux Bridge.

Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say the incident occurred in the 300 Block of Courville Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Jersey Issiah Prejean of Breaux Bridge.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city limits of Breaux Bridge and that there are other pending charges.

Prejean was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges:

2 Counts Attempted Second Degree Murder

Firearm Free Zone

Illegal Use of Weapons

2 Counts Aggravated criminal damage to property

