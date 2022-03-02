Breaux Bridge PD searching for armed robbery suspect

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for information on a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a store.

Police say the incident occurred on Monday, February 28, at the store located on Grand Pointe Highway.

Video obtained by police show the suspect wearing a black knit hat, a black mask and a gray hoodie with a LSU emblem on the front.

According to the department, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact the police department at 337-332-2186 or through their Facebook page.

