Breaux Bridge PD asking local kids to help decorate Christmas tree

As the holiday season approaches, the Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for children to come together and help spread some Christmas cheer.

Local kids are invited to stop by the police station and join in decorating the department's tree.

Children can make their own ornaments and have them dropped off at the station, or parents can call and set up a pick up time with the department.

Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais said for the "last few years, we've been asking the kids in the community to help us decorate our Christmas tree as a way of just interacting with the community and trying to get the kids a little involved with us and to see that we know we're supportive of them and we want them to support us."

