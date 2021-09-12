Breaux Bridge man dies in Denham Springs crash

State Police say a Breaux Bridge man died in a crash that happened early Sunday in Livingston Parish.

Joshua Dore, 35, died in the 2 a.m. crash on La. 16 near Denham Springs, troopers say.

Terrell Turner, 59, of Walker, was arrested in connection with the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dore was traveling south in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 16 on a Huffy bicycle. At the same time, Turner was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 16 behind Dore in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the bicycle.

Dore sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is unknown on the part of Dore, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted for analysis.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Turner, and troopers say he also initially fled the crash scene before returning a short time later.

Turner was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI, hit and run driving, obstruction of justice, filing a false police report and reckless operation.

The investigation is continuing, troopers say.