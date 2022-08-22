Breaux Bridge man arrested in fatal hit and run

A local man has been arrested in connection with an August 14 fatal hit-and-run crash.

Breaux Bridge Police say they arrested Ryan Robicheaux, 42, and booked him with hit-and-run driving with a death.

The crash claimed the life of Camille Angelle, 42.

Police were called to the 900 block of Poydras Highway that Sunday after a dead body was seen in a ditch.

Investigators canvassed the area and located several items believed to have come from the suspect vehicle. While searching for evidence investigators located a side mirror submerged in the ditch near the victim’s body.

Investigators were able to use this evidence to develop a suspect vehicle.

The next day, after information about the suspect vehicle hit social media, police were provided with a tip about a sighting of it. Investigators then located the suspect vehicle and its occupants, and conducted interviews and evidence collection and processing.

Over the next several days investigators worked to put the necessary pieces of the investigation together and obtained an active arrest warrant for Robicheaux, who turned himself in and was booked into the parish jail.

