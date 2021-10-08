Breaux Bridge man arrested for February homicide, victim identified

A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in connection to a February homicide in Breaux Bridge, and the victim has also been identified.

On February 17, officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department began investigating the homicide of a woman, Keitra Matthews, 26, of Breaux Bridge in a residence in the 200 block of Webb Avenue.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for Gregory Arceneaux, 37, of Breaux Bridge.

Police say Gregory was recently being held in Lafayette Parish on unrelated charges and upon his release booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the charges listed below:

Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Weapons Carrying of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel