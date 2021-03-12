Breaux Bridge man arrested following sex trafficking investigation

A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after a months-long investigation by police into sex trafficking.

Breaux Bridge Police say 40-year-old Gerald Mouton was arrested on Friday, March 12, on the following charges:

Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Soliciting Minors to Distribute CDS

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Possession of Schedule I

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais says Mouton's arrest was made in connection to a report of a missing juvenile out of Lafayette Parish. That juvenile is back with family Latiolais reports. Further details were not provided.

Latiolais says Mouton was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Additional arrests are expected.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel