Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Breaux Bridge man accused of assaulting mail carrier, police officer

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Breaux Bridge police.PNG
Posted at 11:09 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 12:09:38-05

A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Wednesday on several charges stemming from an alleged assault of a USPS mail carrier.

Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say they attempted to arrest Michael Sylvester on an active warrant on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

They say Sylvester resisted during his arrest and after transportation, he kicked an officer in the face.

Sylvester was arrested on the charges listed below:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Simple Battery
  • Simple Criminal Damage to Property
  • Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
  • Battery of a Police Officer

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.