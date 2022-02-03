Breaux Bridge man accused of assaulting mail carrier, police officer

A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Wednesday on several charges stemming from an alleged assault of a USPS mail carrier.
Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say they attempted to arrest Michael Sylvester on an active warrant on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
They say Sylvester resisted during his arrest and after transportation, he kicked an officer in the face.
Sylvester was arrested on the charges listed below:
- Aggravated Assault
- Simple Battery
- Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
- Battery of a Police Officer
