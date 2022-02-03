Breaux Bridge man accused of assaulting mail carrier, police officer

A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Wednesday on several charges stemming from an alleged assault of a USPS mail carrier.

Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say they attempted to arrest Michael Sylvester on an active warrant on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

They say Sylvester resisted during his arrest and after transportation, he kicked an officer in the face.

Sylvester was arrested on the charges listed below:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Battery

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Battery of a Police Officer

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel