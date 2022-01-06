Breaux Bridge High to learn remotely due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Students at Breaux Bridge High school will be learning remotely following an influx of COVID-19 cases on campus.

St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Allen Blanchard tells KATC that Breaux Bridge high will learn remotely on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Blanchard says that after evaluating the numbers on Monday January 10, they will make a decision about the return of students to campus.

The number of cases at the school was not provided.

