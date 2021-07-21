Breaux Bridge girl's philanthropy is paid forward

Kinlee Vice, like a lot of Louisianians, likes to hunt and fish.

She wanted to help other people enjoy those activities, so she raised some money for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. She knows a lot about it, because she's been hunting she was about 5 years old - which was about 7 years ago.

"My mom said, What do you want for your birthday? And I said, I don't really need anything. I asked if I could donate to the Wildlife and Fisheries instead," Vice explains. She said she wants the money she raised "to help people hunt and fish and have fun. I want other people to have the chance to go hunting and fishing."

Vice raised $740 for the department after an agent surprised her at her recent birthday party. She delivered that donation today, and her generosity of spirit inspired a matching donation to a group that helps folks with disabilities hunt and fish, and helps folks recovering from drug addiction help others.

"We decided as a group that we were gonna match her funds. whatever she raised," said Sgt. David Boudreaux, president of the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association. "We were gonna match and pick a local organization, to give it to pass it forward to give it back to them. We picked Trinity Outdoors Disabled Adventures. We've been dealing with them for probably 4 to 5 years now."

The donation will help with two events the group has planned for the fall, said Shawn Daigle with Trinity.

"Her monetary donation will help with that. What she does helps us to help other kids, and help disabled veterans," Daigle said.