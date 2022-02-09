Breaux Bridge City Council Plans to Appoint a Police Chief

Breaux Bridge city council made a decision at tonight's city council meeting to appoint a new police chief.

"From what I can gather it seems to me that either the mayor or maybe the councils that do oppose, think that it would be a better process than allowing residents not to vote for it. I don't see it that way." said councilman Ledet

Many citizens said and some council members of Breaux Bridge believe the residents of Breaus Bridge should elect a police chief.

"I rep district C and the people of district c have informed me or at least 95-98% of the people of district C have informed me that they don't wish to give up their rights. Which is what appointing a positive does." said councilman Ledet

Tonight at the council meeting board members voted 3-2 tonight. The potential shift from an elected police chief to an appointed one comes as the current police chief, Rollie Cantu is retiring.

The next stage is to have the state legislator approve the change. If approved the city's council members will appoint a new chief in November.

