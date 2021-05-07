Boutique owner still seeing customers amid prom cancellations

For the second year in a row, prom season is not the same.

Most schools in Acadiana did not have an official prom event this year.

But the owner of one Breaux Bridge dress shop says she is still seeing customers.

Cathy Aucoin, the owner of Monroe's Boutique, says last year there was not time to plan for a different type of prom situation.

This year, however, she's found that more people are getting creative with prom events.

"A lot of parents are coming together going all out. Making it special," says Aucoin. "I feel in my heart its more personal and you can invite as many."

Those creative touches have allowed for Aucoin to offer more styles of dresses to those who shop.

"I don't have to do as many restrictions on the dresses as school related," she says. "I think the girls will be stronger and they'll appreciate the memories a little bit more."

