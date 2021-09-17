Boil water advisory issued for Stephensville

The St. Martin Water and Sewer Commission #1 has issued a boil water advisory for all of Stephensville.

The water system experienced problems at Booster Station following a burnt electrical line.

Because of the problems the water company issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further results are received from the Louisiana Department of Health.

