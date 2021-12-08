Boil water advisory issued for some St. Martinville residents

The City of St. Martinville has issued a boil water advisory for some residents.
All homes on Aubrey Ozenne Road are under advisory until further notice.
The boil advisory was issued following water line repairs.
