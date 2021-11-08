Boil water advisory issued for some in St. Martinville

Some City of St. Martinville water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory is in effect for Aubrey Ozenne Road.

Officials say the advisory is in place because of necessary water line repairs by the city.

