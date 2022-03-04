Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Boil advisory lifted for St. Martinville

Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:35:45-05

The boil advisory for the City of St. Martinville has been lifted.

Water was shut off on Wednesday afternoon because of a broken water line. Repairs were made and the boil advisory is no longer in effect.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.