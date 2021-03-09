Body of missing man found near Whiskey Bay

The body of a man reported missing by his family has been found, a spokeswoman for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff confirms.

Family members told us earlier today that his body had been found under the Basin Bridge near where his car was found abandoned yesterday.

The 72-year-old man, identified as Thomas Porter, had been reported missing, and family said in a social media post that he had diabetes and might have been disoriented. He was last seen on Thursday in the area where he was found. A post by his family described him as a Vietnam veteran and volunteer first responder.

Family members also tell KATC that they were told by St. Martin Parish officials that they had not yet ruled out foul play.