Body of missing boater located in Lower St. Martin Parish

Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:34:58-04

The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday morning in Lower St. Martin Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received a call Monday at 10:00 p.m. about an overdue boater, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

The body of the boater was found Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

It was a commercial vessel so the US Coast Guard is working the investigation, the spokesperson stated.

