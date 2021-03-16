Body of missing boater located in Lower St. Martin Parish

The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday morning in Lower St. Martin Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received a call Monday at 10:00 p.m. about an overdue boater, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

The body of the boater was found Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

It was a commercial vessel so the US Coast Guard is working the investigation, the spokesperson stated.

