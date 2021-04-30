Boater missing following Thursday crash near Butte La Rose boat launch

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that the search for a missing boater is ongoing after a Thursday afternoon crash near the Butte La Rose Visitor Center Boat Launch.

Agents say that at around 2:00 p.m. on April 29 there was vessel on vessel collision in the Little Atchafalaya River about two miles south of boat launch.

A 16 foot vessel had two people in it and both were ejected from the vessel into the water at the time of impact.

One of the men was reportedly able to swim back to the vessel. LDWF says that the other man did not resurface and is still missing.

Neither of the men were wearing a personal flotation device, according to agents.

The other vessel involved in the collision only had the operator on board.

The operator was not ejected but was knocked unconscious and his vessel began taking on water and sinking.

LDWF says that a good Samaritan was able to get the operator off of the vessel before it sank. That person was airlifted to Lafayette General to be treated for his injuries. His status is unknown at this time

Search crews from the LDWF Enforcement Division, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene.

Agents say that the search lasted until late Thursday night and began early Friday morning.

The search is still ongoing for the missing boater.

