BBPD searching for armed and dangerous suspect connected to shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The Breaux Bridge Police Department is searching for Daquaylon Williams, who is connected to a recent shooting on West Patin Street.

The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Williams, a 22-year-old male, approximately 5'6" and 150 lbs, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Breaux Bridge Police.

Williams is wanted for the following charges:



Involvement with juvenile crimes (3 counts)

Drive-by shooting assault (2 counts)

Serious property damage (3 counts)

Violating firearm-free zones

Illegal weapon use

Attempted murder (1 count)

Firearm assault (2 counts)

Domestic violence with a firearm (1 count)

If you have any information about Daquaylon Williams' whereabouts, call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.