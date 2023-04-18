BBPD searching for armed and dangerous suspect connected to shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The Breaux Bridge Police Department is searching for Daquaylon Williams, who is connected to a recent shooting on West Patin Street.
The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
Williams, a 22-year-old male, approximately 5'6" and 150 lbs, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Breaux Bridge Police.
Williams is wanted for the following charges:
- Involvement with juvenile crimes (3 counts)
- Drive-by shooting assault (2 counts)
- Serious property damage (3 counts)
- Violating firearm-free zones
- Illegal weapon use
- Attempted murder (1 count)
- Firearm assault (2 counts)
- Domestic violence with a firearm (1 count)
If you have any information about Daquaylon Williams' whereabouts, call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.