BBPD searching for armed and dangerous suspect connected to shooting

KATC photo
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:12:01-04

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The Breaux Bridge Police Department is searching for Daquaylon Williams, who is connected to a recent shooting on West Patin Street.

The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Williams, a 22-year-old male, approximately 5'6" and 150 lbs, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Breaux Bridge Police.

Williams is wanted for the following charges:

  • Involvement with juvenile crimes (3 counts)
  • Drive-by shooting assault (2 counts)
  • Serious property damage (3 counts)
  • Violating firearm-free zones
  • Illegal weapon use
  • Attempted murder (1 count)
  • Firearm assault (2 counts)
  • Domestic violence with a firearm (1 count)

If you have any information about Daquaylon Williams' whereabouts, call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.

