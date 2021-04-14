Baton Rouge rapper being held by feds in St. Martin Parish Jail

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy has been booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on a federal hold by U.S. Marshals after a federal grand jury indictment in March on firearm charges.

Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, 21, was indicted on March 10 on firearm counts stemming from his September arrest in Baton Rouge while filming a music video.

According to our media partners at the Advocate, the indictment of the rapper, was unsealed on March 24, a day after he was arrested and taken into custody in Los Angeles on a federal firearm warrant out of Baton Rouge.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to KATC that Gaulden is being held in the St. Martin Parish Jail for a federal hold by the U.S. Marshal's service.

