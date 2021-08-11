Watch
Back-to-school giveaway set for Saturday in St. Martinville

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:03:56-04

There will be a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, August 14 in St. Martinville.

The event is for all school-aged children. There will be backpacks and school supplies.

It will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm at Jeaux's restaurant located at 830 S. Main Street in St. Martinville.

