Back-to-school giveaway set for Saturday in St. Martinville

There will be a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, August 14 in St. Martinville.

The event is for all school-aged children. There will be backpacks and school supplies.

It will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm at Jeaux's restaurant located at 830 S. Main Street in St. Martinville.

