Audit finds repeat inadequacies for City of St. Martinville

An independent audit released Monday has found several inadequacies related to financial statements for the City of St. Martinville.

The audit reports that many of the findings for 2020 were repeated from the previous year.

According to the Legislative Auditor's Office, the repeat findings included inadequate controls over general ledger and bank reconciliations, utility fees and customer utility deposits, and inventory and capital assets.

Also repeated were inadequate controls over the collection of fines and employee timesheets, the report found.

In addition, the audit report found that the City failed to remit ticket fine fees as required by state law and to maintain the required amount of cash in its bond reserve fund.

The auditor found as well that the City did not comply with federal rules related to the Coronavirus Relief Fund and Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.

To read the full audit report, click here.

