Atlanta man booked in connection with I-10 shooting

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 28, 2021
An Atlanta man has been booked with attempted murder in connection with a July 17 shooting on Interstate 10.

Markus Onterious Andrews, 37, was booked with five counts attempted first-degree murder. He was first arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish, but was booked in St. Martin Parish on Monday.

Deputies were called to mile marker 112 on I-10 on July 17. When they arrived they found several bullet holes in a car, along with a shattered passenger side window. The victims said they were traveling eastbound on the highway when someone shot at them.

Deputies were able to get a warrant for Andrews' arrest.

St. Martin deputies say "special thanks to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office for their assistance regarding this investigation."

