Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

At-home COVID tests to be distributed in St. Martinville

items.[0].image.alt
Carencro Fire Department
Carencro FD rapid tests.png
Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 12:54:35-05

COVID-19 At-Home test kits will be distributed in St. Martinville this week.

The Drive-Thru distribution will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon or until supplies run out.

The site will be set up on New Market Street in front of City Hall

Everyone must remain in their vehicle
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.