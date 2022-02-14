At-home COVID tests to be distributed in St. Martinville

COVID-19 At-Home test kits will be distributed in St. Martinville this week.

The Drive-Thru distribution will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon or until supplies run out.

The site will be set up on New Market Street in front of City Hall

Everyone must remain in their vehicle

