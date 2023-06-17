Watch Now
Arrest made in Begnaud shooting incident in St. Martin Parish

KATC photo
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 22:11:52-04

St. Martin Parish, LA - The Breaux Bridge Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred 5/18/2023 on Begnaud Street.

Candella Monique Ledet, 46 was booked with one count of attempted second degree murder according to the police department's Facebook page.

Officers received information that Ledet relocated to the Austin, Texas area.
With the assistance of the Lone Star Task Force, she was apprehended on June 14, 2023.

It is unknown if Ledet has been transported back to Breaux Bridge. Calls to the Breaux Bridge Police Department and to Police Chief Albert "Buz" LeBlanc were not answered.

Ledet is accused of shooting and critically injuring a male in their family home. After the incident, she and her son fled the scene.

