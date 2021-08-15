Arnaudville man killed in Saturday morning shooting

An Arnaudville man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at a home.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says that Saturday August 14, 2021, at around 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a report of shots being fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located 19-year-old Javion Livings. He had died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing in reference to this homicide.

If anyone has any information as to the person or persons responsible for this homicide, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071, via St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030, or via the P3 Tips App.

